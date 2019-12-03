It is with great sadness that we announce the death of THOMAS "TOM" WILLIAM SMITH, beloved husband, best friend and confidant of Morag, son of the late William James and Isabella Smith of Widdrington, Northumberland, beloved father of Fiona Cosgrove (Douglas) (Australia) and Ashley Smith (UK), grandfather of Arran Smith (UK) Sean Cosgrove (UK) and Tyler Cosgrove (Australia) and great grandfather of Kirsten Smith (UK), in his 91st year, of "Paradise Lodge", Rebecca Rd, Southampton.A memorial service is planned for a later date.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019