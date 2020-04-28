We regret to announce the passing of TIMOTHY POPHAM SMITH (AKELA) in his 68th year (just turned 67). Most beloved and cherished husband of Diane; loving father of Jason Smith (Joecy) and Amy Da Costa (Steven); beloved 'Papa' to granddaughter Carina Da Costa; son-in-law to Doris Kuhn; brother-in-law to David Kuhn (Kristina); uncle to Aaron Kuhn, and his 19th Bermuda Cub Scout family. Timothy was predeceased by his parents Frederick Ellison and Rita Smith, and brother Fred. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service to follow at a later date. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020