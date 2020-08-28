Troy 'Starsky' "Joey" Govia

Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Troy 'Joey' 'Starsky' Govia, husband to Daris Leiny "Dilenia" Govia; son of the late Lauretta M. Thompson and Kenneth E. Govia, loving father to TinÃ© Tucker, TahdaÃ© Tucker, India Rayner-Thompson, Sahlay Govia, Saniah Govia, Sophia Govia, brother to Kenny Thompson, Terry Thomas, Andre Godfrey, Ed Trott, Kenny Gibson, Ricardo Walker, Rodney Govia, Brandon Govia, Rosalind Richardson, Linda Govia, grand-father to Josiah Scott-Furtado, in his 59th year of 11 School Crescent, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020
