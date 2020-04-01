We regret to announce the death of TYLER HALL beloved husband of Helen Hall (nee Outerbridge) and father of Adam Hall of Lucan, Ontario, who passed away on 23 March 2020 in his 53rd year. He is also survived by his parents and siblings in Canada as well as his Bermudian family: Father and mother in law, Danny and Jennifer Outerbridge, sisters in law Faith Outerbridge (Tjerk), Stephanie Outerbridge (Christopher), and niece Caitlin; numerous other family and friends here and abroad.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/67nksaw. This fund provides the opportunity for a "Bluejays Getaway" for Paediatric cancer patients, a cause dear to Tyler's heart.A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020