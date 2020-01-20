A funeral service celebrating the life of V. EILEEN RAY (NEE SOUSA), wife of the late Kelly Sousa, in her 87th year, of 19 Seymour Farm Road, Southampton, and loving mother of Jennifer (Roderick) Sims, loving granny of Aaron (Danielle) Sims and Kelly (Ricky) Carruthers, great-grandmother of Courtney Sims, Emily and McKenzie Carruthers; will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Middle Road, Warwick at 3pm. Interment to follow at St Anne's Cemetry, Southampton.There will be no viewing.She is also survived by brothers-in-law: Charlie Ray and Gene (Candy) Ray, sisters-in-law: Dolly Sousa and Linda Sousa; and numerous nephews and nieces plus the Seymour Farm Family.Special thanks to the loving staff at Matilda Smith Williams Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matilda Smith Williams Home, #5 Kent Ave, Devonshire.Colours may be worn, as her favourites were blue and green.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



