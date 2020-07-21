VENETTA OUTERBRIDGE

  • "To the family, We send our sincerest condolences to you. ..."
    - Shawnette Outerbridge
  • "You will always live in our hearts and prayers."
    - Pat Outerbridge-Stovell
  • "To the Family, I send my deepest condolences and prayers..."
  • "To the entire family of Minister Venetta Outerbridge, May..."
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MINISTER VENETTA OUTERBRIDGE, wife of the late George Outerbridge, daughter of the late Nelson and Racheal Steede, loving mother to Egbert 'Eggie', George (Laquita), Wilfred (Victoria) Outerbridge, Ida (Clyde) Burgess, Gen Simpson, Georgiette (Sinclair 'Chips') Walker, Venetta Outerbridge and the late Nelson Outerbridge, sister to Wilfred Steede and the late Vernold and Donald Steede, in her 93rd year of 10 Redkiln Road, Hamilton Parish.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 21, 2020
