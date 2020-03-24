Vera Ismay Lottimore

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MS. VERA ISMAY LOTTIMORE daughter of the late Mabel Durham (DeShields) and the late Ernest Durham; mother of Fredrick (Marshaline), Dennis, Stuart (Yvonne) Lottimore, Sharon Ford, Marshalle Byers, Wyonnie Tucker (Howard) and the late Meredith Lottimore; sister of Vivian Griffiths, and the late Norris and the late Elliott Durham in her 90th year formally of Rockaway Drive, Southampton and a long time former employee of Radio Cabs. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
