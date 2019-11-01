A celebration of life service for VERDA LILES, wife of John "Johnny" Liles will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St James Anglican Church at 2pm. Interment of cremated remains will follow.Viewing will take place on Saturday evening ONLY at Pearman Funeral Home, 128 Somerset Road, Sandys from 6pm to 7pm. She also leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Lee-Ann, and grandchildren Rayshawn and Torenne Liles, sister Paulette Dean and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019