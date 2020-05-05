Verna Elaine BUTTERFIELD 'Cookie' of 46 St John's Road, Pembroke, in her 75th year, passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2020. Loving mother to Danise, beloved daughter of the late Clarence & Eldeca Butterfield, devoted nana to Dashun, Jaire and Chino, cherished sister of Ada Franks, Barbara Bean and Sandra Trott, loved sister-in-law of Kenneth Bean, Rudy Trott, Winston Barzey, Ismay and Valeria Butterfield. She will be sadly missed by uncle Fred Butterfield, aunt Lottie Pitt, aunt Thelma Betts of Atlanta, her special nephew Mark Trott, nieces Sharon Peets, Debra Tucker, Karen Wolffe, Sheila Tyrrell, Beverly Griffin, Glenda Butterfield, Donna Hinds, Lisa Jones, Chrystal Bean, Miranda Brister, Leslie Fuhrtz Tookes, Alex Fuhrtz, Gail Butterfield, nephews Tyrone Butterfield, Steve and Dennis Bean, Jeff and Wayne Richardson, Clark Riley, Darrell Fhurtz and Robert Fox. Forty great-nieces /nephews and forty-five great-great-nieces/nephews. Special family friends Quilton Joell and Kori Hypolite. Special friends Burnetta Allen, Kenlyn Butterfield-Smith and Barbara Scott, godchildren Crystal Caesar, Dane Stovell, Kenneth Burns, Kenton Butterfield, Ebony Smith-Ming and many other family and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by siblings Rosemae Butterfield, Yvonne Barzey, Louvain Fuhrtz, Clarence, Llewelyn, Leonard and Weldon Butterfield, brother-in-law Millard Franks and sister-in-law Lucille Butterfield also special friend Savannah Cann. The family would like to thank KEMH Oncology Department, PALS, caregiver Oneika Outerbridge. and Revd. Johnathan Connell.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 5, 2020