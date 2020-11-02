WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Mr. Vernall Maxwell (Junior) Adderley Jr. Devoted husband of Lorraine Adderley (nee Todd), loving and cherished father to Lornall Smith (Kevin) and Aaron Adderley (Tina). Son of the late Vernall M. "Temas" Adderley Sr. and the late Doris A. Adderley (nee Warner), brother to Equilla Rawlins (late Charles), and the late Patricia Finlay, the late Vernette Adderley and the late Keith "Temas" Adderley in his 78th year of "Morning Mist", #4 Verdmont Valley Drive, Smith's.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020