A Homegoing service for the late VERNALL MAXWELL ADDERLEY JR, devoted husband of Lorraine I Adderley (nee Todd), son of the late Vernall M (Temas) Adderley Sr and the late Doris A Adderley (nee Warner), loving father to Lornall Smith (Kevin) and Aaron Adderley (Tina); brother to Equilla Rawlins (late Charles), late Patricia Finlay (John), late Vernette Adderley and the late Keith (Temas) Adderley, former longtime employee of American International Co, Ltd in his 78th year of "Morning Mist", #4 Verdmont Valley Drive, Smith's, will be held at St Paul AME Church, Court Street, Hamilton at 11.00am on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Burial to follow at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish.Viewing will be held at Augustus Funeral Home Rose Chapel Thursday,November 5, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm.He will be lovingly remembered forever by his grandsons Tristan and Tevin Smith and Jade Adderley, great grand-daughter Katiya Smith; aunts Margaret Gibbons and Thelma Batts (USA); father-in-law Rupert K Todd Sr; brothers-in-law John Finlay and Kingsley Todd (Joy); nieces Rochelle Adderley, Jeanene and Shanley Todd; nephew Ian Rawlins; numerous cousins of the Warner, Adderley, Butterfield, Douglas, Gibbons and Hollis families; god-children Lisa (Franks) Jones, Craig Ingham and Michael Fields; special dear friends and travel partners Cleveland and Lucille Foggo and many other special friends and cousins too numerous to mention and the Verdmont Valley Families. Special thanks to Dr's Warner and Sherwin, Andrew Cooper and Angela DeRosa, KEMH staff and Emergency Dept, Agape House and PALS. Also special thanks to his caregiver Froilan, of Atlantic Caregiving Services. Sunrise January 29, 1943 â€" Sunset October 29, 2020.Please adhere to all Covid-19 protective measures inclusive of social distancing and wearing of masks while in church.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Vernall Maxwell Adderley Jr
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020