VERONA CECILY OUTERBRIDGE

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of VERONA CECILY OUTERBRIDGE, daughter of the late Edgar and the late Cecily Crockwell and loving mother to Randy and Jeff Outerbridge (Lost at sea) of #3 Wellmans Lane, Upper Apt. West, Warwick WK 02 in her 81st year.She will be lovingly remembered by special niece Cecily Crockwell; grandchildren: Christina Hart, Talibah Simmons, Shanteerah Stovell and the late Jahi Simmons and one great-grandchild Mhai Smith.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020
