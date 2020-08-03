A memorial service for VICTORIA LAMBERT ROBINSON, daughter of the late Reuben Lambert and the late Helen Lambert; beloved mother to Nicole Tatem (NY), Eugene Tatem Jr, and Mark Lee Tatem (Luciana) and loving sister to Rev. Althea Hayward (Rev. Dr. Samuel III) , Albert Stephens (Trudy) and Randolph Lambert of #40 Mangrove Bay, Sandy's MA 05 in her 68th year will be held at Christ Church, Middle Road, Devonshire on Tuesday 4th August, 2020 at 10.00am. Interment to follow at Christ Church Devonshire Cemetery.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020