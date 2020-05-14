VINCENT COFIELD TWEED

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MR. VINCENT COFIELD TWEED in his 85th year of #6 Pain Lane West, St. George's, son of the late John and Helen Tweed; father to Larilyn Outerbridge (Wilfred), Sharon Simmons, Vincent Tweed Jr, Kent Tweed (Natasha), Troy Tweed (Regina), Keith Tweed (Kimberley) and devoted granddaughter Keyanna Tweed. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 14, 2020
