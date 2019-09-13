A celebration of life service for VIOLET ALICE ELIZABETH (CROCKWELL) WILSON, in her 91st year, formerly of Middle Road, Southampton will be held at the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12.30.Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, St George at 11.15am to 12.15.Interment will follow at the Christ Church Warwick Cemetery.Violet leaves to reflect on and celebrate her life her four children: Cleo Wilson (Patricia), Shirleyann Cherry, Noreen James, and Kathleen Wilson-Allers; grandchildren: Teresa Caines (Vernell), Gregory Wilson, Christian Cherry, Imani Cherry, Xavier James, Monique James, Carlos Allers (Marilyn), Kylah Martin (Richard), Kimberlee Tankard (Jonathan), Mystere Monteiro (Patrick); great grandchildren: Jaydon Goddard, London Wilson, Khalil Llewelyn, Xavien James, Zea Swainson, Kole Swainson, Marcus Allers, Olivia Allers, Isaiah Tankard, Cadence Tankard; brothers: Harrison Crockwell, Adrian Crockwell (Pauline), Howard Crockwell (Juanita); sisters: Matie Crockwell, Verona Outerbridge; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren, many friends and her Valley View and Oakwood University Church families of Huntsville, Alabama.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019