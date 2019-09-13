Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Alice Elizabeth Crockwell. View Sign Obituary

A celebration of life service for VIOLET ALICE ELIZABETH (CROCKWELL) WILSON, in her 91st year, formerly of Middle Road, Southampton will be held at the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 12.30.Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, St George at 11.15am to 12.15.Interment will follow at the Christ Church Warwick Cemetery.Violet leaves to reflect on and celebrate her life her four children: Cleo Wilson (Patricia), Shirleyann Cherry, Noreen James, and Kathleen Wilson-Allers; grandchildren: Teresa Caines (Vernell), Gregory Wilson, Christian Cherry, Imani Cherry, Xavier James, Monique James, Carlos Allers (Marilyn), Kylah Martin (Richard), Kimberlee Tankard (Jonathan), Mystere Monteiro (Patrick); great grandchildren: Jaydon Goddard, London Wilson, Khalil Llewelyn, Xavien James, Zea Swainson, Kole Swainson, Marcus Allers, Olivia Allers, Isaiah Tankard, Cadence Tankard; brothers: Harrison Crockwell, Adrian Crockwell (Pauline), Howard Crockwell (Juanita); sisters: Matie Crockwell, Verona Outerbridge; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren, many friends and her Valley View and Oakwood University Church families of Huntsville, Alabama.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



