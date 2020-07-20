We regret to announce the passing of Mrs Violet Emallita Janet Levon, wife of the late Eugene Levon, daughter of the late Betty Lambert and Dukey Smith, beloved gift Betty-Anne Furbert, sister to Clifton Lambert, Elsworth Elaston "Ju Boy", Andre "Gus", Ynonne, Pam Trott, Evone, Angela, the late Cheryl Dickenson and Marcia, in her 72nd year, of 69 Harrington Sound, Smith's.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 20, 2020