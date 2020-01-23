AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of VIOLETTE LOLA CAISEY, wife of the late Ernest Caisey, daughter of the late Lloyd Archibald and Florence Swan, beloved mother of Glenn Caisey (Carys), Vanetta Furbert, Cheryl-Ann Mapp (Antonio) and the late Dianna Caisey, sister to Linda Wheaton and Merle Faber, of #4 Brightside Cresent, Smith's, in her 94th year.Funeral arrangements have been made for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, South Shore Road, Smith's, at 1pm. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020