AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of WALTER ARNOLD BYRON, beloved husband to Roma Byron (Barclay), son of the late Joseph T. and Marguerite L. Byron (Smith), loving father to Dean Byron, Denise Booth and Dawn Byron, brother to June Byron, Gertrude Byron-Dowling, Joan Byron, the late George Byron and Esther Tucker, special brother to Lionel Smith (Valerie), in his 83rd year, of 'Ship A Hoy', 8 Rock- lands Road, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020