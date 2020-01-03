Walter Arnold Byron

Guest Book
  • "Dear Roma and Family, Bill and I are saddened to hear of..."
    - Annette Barclay
  • "Roma and Family sorry to hear about Walters passing..."
    - June & Ronnie Viera
  • "Roma & family of Walter please know that you are in our..."
    - Donald & Sherlyn Jones
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of WALTER ARNOLD BYRON, beloved husband to Roma Byron (Barclay), son of the late Joseph T. and Marguerite L. Byron (Smith), loving father to Dean Byron, Denise Booth and Dawn Byron, brother to June Byron, Gertrude Byron-Dowling, Joan Byron, the late George Byron and Esther Tucker, special brother to Lionel Smith (Valerie), in his 83rd year, of 'Ship A Hoy', 8 Rock- lands Road, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.