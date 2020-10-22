Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER EDWARD BARDGETT. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

WALTER EDWARD BARDGETT passed away on Monday, October 19,202. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years and their daughter Lisa Anne Stevens (John).Walter was born on September 25, 1932, in Devonshire, Bermuda. He was the fourth child of Alfred and Theresa Bargett. He represented Bermuda in swimming at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. Walter enjoyed swimming, diving, fishing, painting and growing orchids. His love for Christmas always came out in his elaborate light displays and he was a dedicated Manchester United fan. He was happiest entertaining friends and family at his home.A private memorial will be held at a later date. We are grateful to his caregivers for all the attention they provided to his comfort and care.In lieu of flowers donations in Walter's memory may be made to PALS, P.O. Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BXAMIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY



