Walter Kenneth Chesterfield (JU) Dill

Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. WALTER KENNETH CHESTERFIELD (JU) DILL, beloved husband to Cheryllyn Dill, son of the late Mary Burgess and Walter Dill, loving father to Walter (Jr.) and Karen Dill, brother to Helena (Molly) and Georgia Burgess, Sylvia Bordan, Rosalie Tilgman, the late Joseph Burgess, Maynard and Willis Dill and Delores Johnson in his 70th year of 10 Granaway Heights Road, Southampton. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
