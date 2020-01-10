The family of WALTER SHARPE of Jennings Bay, Southampton, regrets to announce his death on Tuesday, January 7, at the age of 95 years.Walter was the loving husband of Nora, beloved father of Lynanne (Peter) and Bruce (Sue), beloved grandfather of Laura, Ally (Jevon), Matthew and Rebecca and much loved Papa of Braden and Bennett.A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3pm at St Mary's Church, Middle Road, Warwick.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020