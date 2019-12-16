AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR WENDELL EVE, beloved husband to Marilyn Eve, son of Pearl Marie and the late Eugene Alvin Eve, loving father to Quincy and Verlencia Aberdeen, Jermaine and Shannalee Aberdeen, Hardon and Marina Eve, Jahde Eve, Teniko and Catlyn Eve, brother to Gladstone and Maria Eve, Terry Eve (Judy), Leon Eve, Coolridge Eve, Pat and Russel Desilva, Pamela and Dennis (USA), Reri Eve (USA), June Roberts and Sharon Stowe, in his 68th year, of #15 Lusher Hill East , Warwick The Funeral service will be announced at a later time
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019