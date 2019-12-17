AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR WENDELL EVE, beloved husband to Marilyn Eve; son of Pearl Marie and the late Eugene Alvin Eve; loving father of Quincy and Verlencia Aberdeen, Jermaine and Shannalee Aberdeen, Haroon and Marina Eve, Jahde Eve, Teniko and Caitlyn Eve; brother to Gladstone and Maria Eve, Terry Eve (Judy), Leon Eve, Coolridge Eve, Pat and Russel Desilva, Pamela and Dennis Baum (USA), Reri Eve (USA), June Roberts and Sharon Stowe, in his 68th year, of #15 Lusher Hill East, Warwick. The Funeral service will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019