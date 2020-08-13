Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY VIVIENNE WEST. View Sign Service Information Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home 32 Mount Hill Hamilton , Bermuda HM AX (441)-292-3320 Obituary

WEST, WENDY VIVIENNE (NEE UREN). Born May 31, 1950. Wendy, aged 70, passed away at home in Pembroke Parish Bermuda. Cherished mother and mother in law to Nicholas and Robyn, Barnaby and Jenna. Fun Granny to Holden and Louisa. Precious sister and sister in law to Sheryl, Hank and the late Phil. Brilliant aunt to Nina, Joel and their families. To have known Wendy is to love, laugh, play and now to love and miss her forever. There will be a celebration of life held at Nick's home in St George on Saturday from 4-7 for relatives and close friends. Please be mindful of social distancing and maximum attendance (50 persons) required under the COVID regulations. Any questions or messages can be directed via Bully Graham.The family would prefer donations to PALS in lieu of flowers.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services



