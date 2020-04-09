We regret to announce the passing of Wesley Everoy Scraders Sr.A private graveside service will be held for Wesley Everoy Scraders Sr, husband of the late Tarqueenia "Queenie" Ann Scraders, son of the late Robert and Catherine Scraders (nee Lottimore), loving father to Wesley Jr, Desire' Scraders (David), the late Melody-Dawn Joliffe, Sonya Ferriere, Marilyn Dovinia Harvey, brother to Dorothea "Mickay" Williams, Gloria Trott, Carol Tyrell, the late Robert Jr, Kenneth Sr, Donald Scraders, in his 90th year, of 15 Smith Avenue, Kyber Pass, Warwick.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Sherelle (Judah), Charlita, Shianne (Keith), Ashley, Patricia "Jenny" (Philip), Gere'; great-grandchildren: Jericho, Jakeita, Honnee', Giovonni, Anthasia, Jundea', Denzi, Callahj, Ezekiel; great-great-grandchildren: Kaydence and Kamaree; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Myrnelle King, Ethel Dickinson, Sheila Conyers, Cynthia Swan, Bermuda Bakery family, Swan family, Raynor family, Williams family, Sampson family; extended family: Beverly "Judy" Looby, Leslita, La-Keisha, L'Nias.Wesley Scraders Sr. was predeceased by grandchild: Job-Solomon; mother-in-law: Grace Simmons; father-in-law: Hilton DeSilva; extended family: Juanita Burgess and Le-Jai.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020