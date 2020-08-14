We regret to announce the passing of Mr Wilbert McDonald (Chuck-Wally) Warner, husband to Hilda-Mae Warner, son of the late S. Benjamin and Annie Warner, loving father to Dr. Wilbert N.E. Warner (Romelle), Vanessa (Leonette) Cox (Lester) and Brittany Outerbridge, brother to Sherlyn Jones, the late Leonard Warner, Ismay Christopher, Dorothy Joell, Arlene Alaire Warner in his 88th year of 42 St. Annes Road, Souhampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020