We regret to announce the passing of Mr Wilbert "Llewellyn" Rewan, son of Lillian Evans and the late Nelson "V-Gus" Rewan, loving father to Brenton Francis (stepson), Maria, Llewella, Rosalie, Llewellyn Jr, Laurielle (Andre), brother to Rev. Nelson Rewan (Anette), Peter Rewan (Thelma), Leon Rewan, Donna Jacobs, Noel Evans, Reuben Waldron, Cassandra, the late Paula Hassell and the late Reginald "Billy" Smith, in his 71st year of "Christian" 8 Stadium Heights, Devonshire. Funeral services arrangements will be announced at a later date.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020