WILIAM AMBROSE SEYMOUR BREMAR

Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MR. WILIAM AMBROSE SEYMOUR BREMAR, son of the late Hennrietta Bremar and Alfred Palmer, loving father to Toya Bremar-Trott, brother to George 'Friday' Bremar (Marie), Mary Maybury (Alfred Sr.) and Margret Nicoles (Rupit), in his 80th year of 10 Fair Haven Lane, Sandys. A Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Sandys, at 1.00pm.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 7, 2020
