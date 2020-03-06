WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - William Arnold 'Smokey' Thompson. A Home Going service for WILLIAM ARNOLD 'SMOKEY' THOMPSON, son of the late Kenneth (Buster) and Maud Evelyn Thompson nee Simmons, brother to Darick (Leita), Thelma Wilson, Shirley Dill, Marlene Mills (Kenneth), Paulette Lim (Victor), Judy Kerr, Kenneth (Cynthia) and Glorene Thompson, in his 83rd year of Sunset View Rest Home will be held at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00 pm also at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1.00pm -1.55pm. Lovingly remembered by nieces: Sharon, Sharice, Wanda, Angela, Kenlene, Shirlene, Joanne, Wendy, Dennise and Lakaylah; nephews: Leslie, Leroy, Anthony, Donovan, Randolph, Gladstone, Paul, Che, Mijuel, Kyle and Kimfe; special friends: Augustus Funeral Home Staff, Western Stars Sports Club, Dandy Town Sports Club, Wayne Matthew, Mike Butterfield, numerous other relatives and friends to many to mention. William Thompson was predeceased by nieces: Noelette and LaQuita; nephew: Edmund.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020