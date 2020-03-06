Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Arnold "Leon/Smokey" Thompson. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - William Arnold 'Smokey' Thompson. A Home Going service for WILLIAM ARNOLD 'SMOKEY' THOMPSON, son of the late Kenneth (Buster) and Maud Evelyn Thompson nee Simmons, brother to Darick (Leita), Thelma Wilson, Shirley Dill, Marlene Mills (Kenneth), Paulette Lim (Victor), Judy Kerr, Kenneth (Cynthia) and Glorene Thompson, in his 83rd year of Sunset View Rest Home will be held at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00 pm also at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1.00pm -1.55pm. Lovingly remembered by nieces: Sharon, Sharice, Wanda, Angela, Kenlene, Shirlene, Joanne, Wendy, Dennise and Lakaylah; nephews: Leslie, Leroy, Anthony, Donovan, Randolph, Gladstone, Paul, Che, Mijuel, Kyle and Kimfe; special friends: Augustus Funeral Home Staff, Western Stars Sports Club, Dandy Town Sports Club, Wayne Matthew, Mike Butterfield, numerous other relatives and friends to many to mention. William Thompson was predeceased by nieces: Noelette and LaQuita; nephew:



WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - William Arnold 'Smokey' Thompson. A Home Going service for WILLIAM ARNOLD 'SMOKEY' THOMPSON, son of the late Kenneth (Buster) and Maud Evelyn Thompson nee Simmons, brother to Darick (Leita), Thelma Wilson, Shirley Dill, Marlene Mills (Kenneth), Paulette Lim (Victor), Judy Kerr, Kenneth (Cynthia) and Glorene Thompson, in his 83rd year of Sunset View Rest Home will be held at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00 pm also at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1.00pm -1.55pm. Lovingly remembered by nieces: Sharon, Sharice, Wanda, Angela, Kenlene, Shirlene, Joanne, Wendy, Dennise and Lakaylah; nephews: Leslie, Leroy, Anthony, Donovan, Randolph, Gladstone, Paul, Che, Mijuel, Kyle and Kimfe; special friends: Augustus Funeral Home Staff, Western Stars Sports Club, Dandy Town Sports Club, Wayne Matthew, Mike Butterfield, numerous other relatives and friends to many to mention. William Thompson was predeceased by nieces: Noelette and LaQuita; nephew: Edmund.Au gustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers