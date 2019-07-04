AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of WILLIAM ARTHUR "NENO" BURCHALL, son of the late William and Elizabeth Burchall, loving father to Edward Jr, Dale, Donald and Donna Whitfield, brother to Lawrence "Striker" Burchall (Sharon), Dennis (Shirley) Burchall, Betty-Ann Seymour (Sinclair "Imps"), Beverly Burchall, Jene Charles Prentice (Tony), Gloria Simmons (Richard), the late Edward Burchall (Helene), Harry Charles, Calvin Virgil and Eleanor Astwood, special friend Phillis Whitfield, in his 73rd year, of 18 Tribe Road, Paget. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 4, 2019