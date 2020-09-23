A private family graveside service for the late WILLIAM CAMPBELL (BILL/TEDDY) ADAMS, beloved husband of the late Doreen (Peggy) Adams, in his 95th year, was held at Chapel of Ease Cemetery on Friday September 18, 2020; in accordance with his wishes.He is survived by his daughters Linda Hill and Pegi Croucher (Steve), grandchildren Richard Hill, Laura Guernon and Brianna McCann (David), great grandchildren Lori Guernon and Aliana McCann.Also in Bermuda he is survived by his nephews Arthur Adams (Ellen) and Brian Adams (Lynne)In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Westmeath Trustee's Donation Account at HSBC #010-449155-001 or checks to Westmeath Trustees at 28 Pitt's Bay Road, Pembroke HM06. Alternately to The Bermuda War Veterans Assoc at Butterfield Bank 20006060092582100 or checks to P O Box HM 2716, Ham HM AX.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020