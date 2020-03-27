We regret to announce the passing of WILLIAM CHARLES A. BROWN JR. (JB, JUNIOR, BROWNIE), beloved husband to Deidre Brown (US), son of the late Ursula A. Pearman nee (Doers) and Kenneth B. Pearman and William C. A. Brown Sr., loving father to the late Tia Warner and Alexis Brown (US), brother to Janet Saunders, Sharon, Arnold and Patricia Brown, stepchildren Meagan and Melodye Harris and the late Trevor Harris (US), in his 67th year of 30 Court St. Hamilton.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020