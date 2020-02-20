A service celebrating the life of WILLIAM CHARLES BOOTH, beloved father of Allison Whited, Craig and Garrett Booth of The Packwood Home, 132 Somerset Road, Sandy's in his 78 year, will be held on Saturday 22nd February, 2020 at St Theresa's Cathedral, Cedar Avenue, Hamilton at 2.00pm. Interment to follow at Wesley Methodist Cemetery.Visitation: Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Amis Memorial Chapel on Friday 21st, February, 2020 from 7.30 to 9.00pm ONLY.William leaves to cherish his memory 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister and 3 brothers, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020