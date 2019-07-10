A funeral service celebrating the life of WILLIAM EDWARD KYME, beloved husband of Stephanie, of Pembroke Parish, will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St John's Church, Pembroke Parish at 3pm.Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard.In lieu of flowers donations in Eddie's memory may be made to Bermuda Diabetes Association at PO Box DV 506 Devonshire DV BXHe is also survived by his children Jason (Kate), Kevin (Stacey) and Nick (Sam); their mothers Connie and Denise; grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Mckenna and Taylor; stepchildren Alex (Rachel) and Daniel (Let); nephew Brian; other relatives and many friends.Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 10 to July 12, 2019