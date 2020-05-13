We regret to announce the passing of MR. WILLIAM GUILHERME (WILLY) SOUSA beloved husband of Nancy Sousa in his 54th year of 'Claremont Cottage' #44 Vermont Road, Smith's FL 05, son of Guilherme and Fatmia Sousa (Azores). He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Monica Sousa and son Joshua Sousa; sisters Lucy, Patricia, and Connie (Canada) and Anna (Azores); father-in-law Antonio Santos Cabral, brother-in-law Tony Cabral (Vernon), sister-in-law Maria Correia (David), godson Bryan Correia, 3 nieces and 5 nephews.He was predeceased by brother Jose Sousa, mother-in-law Leonor Cabral and Justin (Sniper) Carreiro.A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 13, 2020