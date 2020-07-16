Funeral announcement for the late WILLIAM GUILHERME SOUSA, survived by his wife Nancy Sousa and children Monica and Joshua. The funeral will be held on Friday 17th July, 2020 at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Smith's Parish at 5.00pm. Please wear masks during church service and colours are permitted. There will be a memorial at sea on Sunday, 19th July, 2020; boats meeting point 10.30am at Two Rock Passage to go out to sea for the scattering of his ashes.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2020