WILLIAM HENRY DEMELLO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HENRY DEMELLO.
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM HENRY DEMELLO, beloved husband of Osvalda; devoted father of Anna (Michael), Susie and Mark; grandfather of Rachel, Angela, Simon and Essa; of Hamilton Parish, in his 79th year. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory would be most appreciated to PALS Cancer Care in Bermuda at https://pals.bm/support-us/donate-online. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Mary and Manuel Correia, brother and sister-in-law Joe and Maria DeMello, sister-in-law Elsie DeMello, remembered lovingly by nephews and nieces and inlaws throughtout the world, The Clementinos, The DeSousa's and The Muellers. Pre-deceased by parents Manuel and Maria DeMello, brother Eddy DeMello. William valued his family foremost, while also finding enjoyment watching Benfica, listening to vinyl, traveling & gardening. He was dearly loved and will be missed. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.