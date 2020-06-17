It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM HENRY DEMELLO, beloved husband of Osvalda; devoted father of Anna (Michael), Susie and Mark; grandfather of Rachel, Angela, Simon and Essa; of Hamilton Parish, in his 79th year. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory would be most appreciated to PALS Cancer Care in Bermuda at https://pals.bm/support-us/donate-online. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Mary and Manuel Correia, brother and sister-in-law Joe and Maria DeMello, sister-in-law Elsie DeMello, remembered lovingly by nephews and nieces and inlaws throughtout the world, The Clementinos, The DeSousa's and The Muellers. Pre-deceased by parents Manuel and Maria DeMello, brother Eddy DeMello. William valued his family foremost, while also finding enjoyment watching Benfica, listening to vinyl, traveling & gardening. He was dearly loved and will be missed. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2020