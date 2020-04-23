We regret to announce the passing of Rev William Holdipp, son of the late John Henry and Muriel Holdipp (nee Augusta), beloved husband of Aleathea, father of William Jr (Connie) of the US, Shinika and Crystal Holdipp, grandfather to Jahkeel Smith, in his 76th year, of # 7 Alexandra Road, Devonshire, DV02.He is also survived by siblings: Edith Lightbourne, John Holdipp, Phyllis Jones (US), Carmen Holdipp, Carolyn Holdipp and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. He was predeceased by sibilings, Iris Mills, Hazel, George, Rupert, Helen, Alsworth Holdipp. Lovingly remembered by special friends Pastor Marlon and Brenda Allers (US), Arnold Johnston and Rev OBrien and Ismay Cartwright as well as his church family New Testament Church of God.A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service to follow at a later date to be announced. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020