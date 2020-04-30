Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MELVIN GLENN (GAPPA) WADE. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM MELVIN GLENN (GAPPA ) WADE in his 81st year; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Brangman); beloved son of the late Llewellyn Wade and Lenora Wade Foggo, (nee Evans); father of Rodney and Craig Simons, Marco Wade; grandsons Markino Rogers, Romario Simons; beloved great grandson Zorrin Rogers; sisters Rosemarie Wade, the late Noelette Wade Fubler; brothers Gary (Veronica), Gildon (Curlene) Wade; brother-in-law William DeShield (Janet); sisters-in-law Dianna Caisey, Angela Brangman; nieces; nephews and numerous other family and friends. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.A private graveside service will be held and it is hoped that a memorial service can be held at a later date which will include the rest of his relatives especially the Wade and Evans families, special friends, workmates and longtime fans. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM MELVIN GLENN (GAPPA ) WADE in his 81st year; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Brangman); beloved son of the late Llewellyn Wade and Lenora Wade Foggo, (nee Evans); father of Rodney and Craig Simons, Marco Wade; grandsons Markino Rogers, Romario Simons; beloved great grandson Zorrin Rogers; sisters Rosemarie Wade, the late Noelette Wade Fubler; brothers Gary (Veronica), Gildon (Curlene) Wade; brother-in-law William DeShield (Janet); sisters-in-law Dianna Caisey, Angela Brangman; nieces; nephews and numerous other family and friends. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.A private graveside service will be held and it is hoped that a memorial service can be held at a later date which will include the rest of his relatives especially the Wade and Evans families, special friends, workmates and longtime fans. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020

