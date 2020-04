It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM MELVIN GLENN (GAPPA ) WADE in his 81st year; beloved husband of Barbara (nee Brangman); beloved son of the late Llewellyn Wade and Lenora Wade Foggo, (nee Evans); father of Rodney and Craig Simons, Marco Wade; grandsons Markino Rogers, Romario Simons; beloved great grandson Zorrin Rogers; sisters Rosemarie Wade, the late Noelette Wade Fubler; brothers Gary (Veronica), Gildon (Curlene) Wade; brother-in-law William DeShield (Janet); sisters-in-law Dianna Caisey, Angela Brangman; nieces; nephews and numerous other family and friends. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.A private graveside service will be held and it is hoped that a memorial service can be held at a later date which will include the rest of his relatives especially the Wade and Evans families, special friends, workmates and longtime fans. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com