WILLIAM R. MELLO

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of WILLIAM R. MELLO, on August 21, 2019, in Kissimmee Florida in his 69th year. William (Willie) was the son of John/Sadie Mello (deceased) of Ewing St Hamilton, Bermuda.He is survived by his wife Cathy and their 2 sons Sean and Scott, their wives Brooke and Karalyn and their children; brothers: Johnny, Eddie (Loretta), David (Greta), Arthur (Peggy); sisters: Mary, Elizabeth, Margaret, Doreen (David); other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.A funeral service was held on August 24, in Kissimmee, Florida.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
