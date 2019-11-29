We regret to announce the passing of WILLIAM R. MELLO, on August 21, 2019, in Kissimmee Florida in his 69th year. William (Willie) was the son of John/Sadie Mello (deceased) of Ewing St Hamilton, Bermuda.He is survived by his wife Cathy and their 2 sons Sean and Scott, their wives Brooke and Karalyn and their children; brothers: Johnny, Eddie (Loretta), David (Greta), Arthur (Peggy); sisters: Mary, Elizabeth, Margaret, Doreen (David); other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.A funeral service was held on August 24, in Kissimmee, Florida.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019