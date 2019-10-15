We regret to announce the death of MR WILLIAM PETER SCOTT, beloved husband of Audrey, of Southampton Parish, in his 96th year. A service celebrating his life will be held at Christ Church Warwick, the Church of Scotland on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 3.30pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Bermuda Heart Foundation at Suite 1189, 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11 or to the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre at PO Box HM 1562, Hamilton HM FX.He is also survived by his sister Helen Hants in UK, other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019