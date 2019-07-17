William Sinclair (Sinny) Smith

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WILLIAM SINCLAIR "SINNY" SMITH, beloved husband of Hazel Marie Smith (nee Trott), son of the late Dudley Hilgrove Smith and the late Marion Virginia Smith (nee Outerbridge), of 43 Middle Road, Warwick West WK 05, formerly of Radnor Road, Shelly Bay, in his 77th year. Beloved father of Delvin (deceased), Duvall, Terry Cann (Ken) and Kelly Smith (Nadanja Bailey). A service celebrating "Sinny's" life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, Bethel AME Church, at 3pm. Further details will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 17, 2019
