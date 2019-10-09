AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR WILLIS ONDRAY STEEDE, beloved husband to Kathyann Steede, son of the late Vivian Steede, loving father to Katherine and Willis A. Steede, (special nieces/daughters) Tamika Devane and Princess Adams (Travis), brother to Albert (Maggie), Frederick Steede (Ana), Wilma Hewey (Eugene), Marilyn Steede, Lois Wade, Cynthia Coddington, and Sheena Howes, in his 61st year. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019