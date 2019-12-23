WILMA MAXINE EZEKIEL

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Ms WILMA MAXINE EZEKIEL, beloved mother of Kendra Ezekiel, beloved grandmother to Morgan Vincent and daughter of the late Percy and Magadelent Caines, in her 72nd year, of #65 Railway Trail, Warwick East WK 09. Also left to cherish her memory are siblings: Rosemarie Belboda, Rosamund Rawlins, Marva Trott, Betty Lespere, Percy Caines and Ricky Caines. She was predeceased by brothers: Frederick, Maurice and Phillip Caines.A service celebrating her life is being planned for January 2020.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
