A service celebrating the life of WINIFRED JOAN LANDY - nee SMITH wife of the late Bertie Landy of The Sylvia Richardson Care Facility formally of #2 Queen Street, St. George GE 05, who entered this universe FEBRUARY 28th 1934 to parents the late Ronald and the late Viola Smith and departed on May 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory children: Linda (Donavin), Andre (Alana), Ronell (Joanne Burgess) and Zeth Landy; grandchildren: Melinda Carr (Ian), Justin Landy (Maskela), Chris and David Furbert of Florida, US., Christopher and Andre Jr. of Canada, Shakaih Talbot and Summer Burgess; great grandchildren: Miesha, Naomi, Tahira , Makayla of Florida, Kayin, Xyjai, Nisuje and Juxonay; special friends Karen Henry and Lauren Grant; special godchildren Keisha Burchall and Butch Burgess; nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.Speial thanks to The Sylvia Richardson Care Facility Family, Dr. Ross and all those who aided in the care and happiness of our dearly passed Mother.She was predeceased by brothers: Reginald, Gary, Keith and Treadwell Smith andSisters: Phyllis Mallory and Ann Virgil.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sylvia Richardson Care Facility, St. George in her memory.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 12, 2020