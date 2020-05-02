Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINSTON CAMPBELL MINORS. View Sign Obituary

A memorial service for WINSTON CAMPBELL "GROWLER" MINORS beloved son of the late Winston and Estella Minors in his 65th year of #5 St. Luke's Lane, Unite 1 St. David's DD02 will be held online on Zoom Monday 11 a.m. Meeting ID 6516971166 Password: 156088. He leaves to mourn sister Carol Workman, brother Kevin Minors, Niece Taray Hines her children Ari Chambers,Tariq Washington Walker , Nephew Nakia Minors his Children Jordan Bushrod , Gabriella Minors Caleb MinorsNephew Cody Workman, the crew at Point Mart Spanish Point, and a host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention. ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



A memorial service for WINSTON CAMPBELL "GROWLER" MINORS beloved son of the late Winston and Estella Minors in his 65th year of #5 St. Luke's Lane, Unite 1 St. David's DD02 will be held online on Zoom Monday 11 a.m. Meeting ID 6516971166 Password: 156088. He leaves to mourn sister Carol Workman, brother Kevin Minors, Niece Taray Hines her children Ari Chambers,Tariq Washington Walker , Nephew Nakia Minors his Children Jordan Bushrod , Gabriella Minors Caleb MinorsNephew Cody Workman, the crew at Point Mart Spanish Point, and a host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention. ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home Published in The Royal Gazette from May 2 to May 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers