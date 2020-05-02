A memorial service for WINSTON CAMPBELL "GROWLER" MINORS beloved son of the late Winston and Estella Minors in his 65th year of #5 St. Luke's Lane, Unite 1 St. David's DD02 will be held online on Zoom Monday 11 a.m. Meeting ID 6516971166 Password: 156088. He leaves to mourn sister Carol Workman, brother Kevin Minors, Niece Taray Hines her children Ari Chambers,Tariq Washington Walker , Nephew Nakia Minors his Children Jordan Bushrod , Gabriella Minors Caleb MinorsNephew Cody Workman, the crew at Point Mart Spanish Point, and a host of other relatives and friends to numerous to mention. ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 2 to May 4, 2020